Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi Expresses 'Heartbreak to See Plight' of Affected, Appeals for Peace

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it was “heartbreaking to see and listen to the plight" of those affected by Manipur violence. Gandhi on Thursday visited people displaced by the ethnic strife at Churachandpur in Manipur.

According to a PTI report, the Congress leader visited a relief camp and interacted with the inmates. He also shared lunch with children at a relief camp set up at a school in Churachandpur.

The AICC leader concluded his two-day peace initiative visit in Manipur today, appealing for calm and emphasizing the importance of dialogue in resolving the ongoing crisis.

During his visit, Gandhi visited relief camps in both the hills and valley regions and interacted with the affected communities. He listened to their grievances, particularly regarding the lack of basic amenities such as food and medicine.

The former Congress MP urged everyone to prioritize peace, emphasizing that violence would not yield any viable solutions. “Let’s talk about peace and start moving forward," he said, highlighting the significance of open dialogue.

Rahul Gandhi also took to his Instagram handle and expressed grief over the “plight of those who have lost loved ones and homes due to the violence in Manipur".

“It’s heartbreaking to see and listen to the plight of those who have lost loved ones and homes due to the violence in Manipur. There is a cry for help in the face of every brother, sister and child I meet. The most important thing Manipur needs now is Peace - to secure the lives and livelihoods of our people. All our efforts must unite towards that goal," Gandhi wrote.

The Congress leader also met with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey today and stressed that the government should work to ensure no deficiencies in the relief camps. Speaking to the media at the Raj Bhawan gate in Imphal after meeting with the governor, Gandhi expressed his deep concern and extended his heartfelt condolences to the people of Manipur.

“Manipur needs peace. I want peace to be restored here. I visited some relief camps, there are deficiencies in these relief camps, the government should work for this," Gandhi said after meeting with Uikey.

“I am here to contribute to peace in any way I can. I hold deep affection for all the people of Manipur," added Gandhi, when asked about the silence of Prime Minister Modi amid the two-month-long crisis. He firmly reiterated that his visit was not politically motivated, but rather a sincere effort to foster peace and harmony.

After addressing the media, Gandhi proceeded directly to Imphal Airport to return to the national capital. Earlier in the day, he visited relief camps in Moirang, Bishnupur district, where he interacted with the residents affected by the crisis.

He then flew from Moirang to Imphal Airport by chopper. Following his return, Gandhi met with various Civil Society Organization (CSO) leaders at an Imphal hotel before concluding his visit with a meeting with the governor.

Gandhi’s visit to Manipur began on Thursday morning and included visits to several relief camps in Churachandpur and Imphal East. He spent the night in Imphal, holding meetings with MPCC leaders to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi arrived at Churachandpur in a helicopter, hours behind schedule as his convoy of vehicles was stopped by the state police mid-way fearing violence.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP over the incident and accused the Manipur government of using “autocratic methods to stall a compassionate outreach by Rahul Gandhi".