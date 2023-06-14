Manipur Violence: 9 Dead, Several Injured in Fresh Unrest; Imphal Curfew Timings Extended

Nine people lost their lives, while many others were allegedly wounded in a late-night shooting incident in the Khamenlok area of Manipur. The affected area is located on the border between Kangpokpi and Imphal.

Sources close to CNN-News18 has informed that nearly nine people have died while five others were injured but the figure has not been officially confirmed by the authorities.

It has been learnt that the injured have been taken to RIIMS and Raj Medicity Hospitals. After the incident, curfew relaxations have been further reduced in Imphal. The new curfew timing is 5 am to 9 am. The curfew timing is applicable for both Imphal and Imphal West district.

According to sources, miscreants from Uyumpok and Nunshung have been continuing arson attempts in areas like Shantipur, Khopibung and Khamenlok.

The deaths in Khamelok are a result of gunbattle in the region.

On Wednesday morning, 10 to 12 JCBs demolished the burnt houses in Sugnu. Sources mentioned that additional troops have been deployed in the regions to block any kind of arson.

Earlier, there were reports of nine people being injured in a gunfight in Khamenlok area in Imphal East district in strife-torn Manipur as exchange of fire between militants and village volunteers continued till late on Monday, police said.

Initially, three casualties were reported, but the number mounted as the gun-battle continued before both sides withdrew, a police officer said.

The village volunteers also burnt a few makeshift bunkers and a watch-tower built by the militants, he said.

The area lies along the borders of Meitei-dominated Imphal East district and tribal-majority Kangpokpi district.

The injured have been admitted to local hospitals, where the condition of one injured person is stated to be critical while others are out of danger, authorities of the medical establishments said.

Security forces have been deployed in the area in large numbers to prevent further outbreak of violence and to carry out area domination exercises.

Heavy firing between village volunteers and militants erupted in the area on Monday. No major incident was reported in the area for three days before that.

In another incident, a militant was killed and two others were injured in a gun-battle with security forces in Govindpur village in Bishnupur district, he said.

The militants were trying to construct bunkers around villages when security forces challenged them, resulting in the gun-battle, the officer said.

At least 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago. Army and para-military personnel were deployed to restore peace in the state.

Curfew remains in force in 11 of the 16 districts of Manipur, while internet services are suspended in the entire northeastern state.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.