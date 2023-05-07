'Situation Still Tense in Manipur, Shoot-At-Sight Not Exercised Yet': Security Advisor Sent by Centre

Kuldiep Singh, the security advisor sent to Manipur by Centre, said the situation in the state is tensed but under control, adding that there are 28-30 confirmed casualties in the clashes.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Kuldiep Singh spoke about the ground situation in Manipur, and also elaborated on the government plan, casualties in Police firing in the state and more.

Singh, a 1986-batch West Bengal cadre officer, has held DG post in both Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) previously.

Singh said there have been a few casualties in Churachandpur in police firing and added that Singh so far ‘shoot-at-sight’ orders have not been excersiced. He said that SPs and DMs have been instructed to reach out to public.

Singh said there is a lot of apprehension in the minds of the public because of rumours.

Current situation in Manipur

Speaking about the current situation in Manipur, Kuldiep Singh said the situation is tensed but under control, adding that it is better than yesterday and improving day by day. “We are now approaching and reaching out to the people who are affected. Basically, there are a lot of rumors, because of which, public is having a lot of apprehensions in its mind. We are dispelling the rumours," he said.

‘Reach out to public and dissuade fear’

Kuldiep Singh told News18 that they have taken steps and took SPs and DMs into confidence. “We had a video conferencing with them. We directed them and discussed with them that they should reach out to the public and dissuade the fears in their mind," Singh said.

Singh added that a helpdesk line has also been launched for those in facing any problem. People can contact on the helpline numbers, following which someone from paramilitary organisation, or BSF or CRPF shall address the problem, Singh said.

‘Casualties may be higher’

Talking about number of casualties, Kuldiep Singh told News18 that there are approximately 28-30 confirmed deaths, adding that the toll may go up. “Verified casualties so far have been approximately 28 to 30. But, general reporting may be higher. We can’t comment until we verify those deaths," he said.

‘shoot-at-sight order not resorted to yet’

Kuldiep Singh, the main troubleshooter sent by Centre to look after the security aspect in Manipur, said there is a ‘shoot-at-sight’ order but it has not been exercised till now.

“There is a ‘shoot-at-sight’ order but we have not resorted to that till now," Kuldiep Singh said.

“Yesterday, a situation developed in Churachandpur during flag marches by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police which ultimately led to firing taking place. In that firing, two men and one woman were found dead later. This is the only incident in which the people have died in police firing. People injured in police firing have been taken care off," the former CRPF DG said.

By when are things expected to get normal

I cannot give a date but we will be able to control situation soon, Singh said. “We are getting all assistance from multiple governments and central government is providing us all kind of assistance very actively. We hope that we will be able to maintain situation soon but I cannot specify the day," he said.

