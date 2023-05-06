Manipur Violence: UAVs, Army Choppers Deployed for Surveillance Amid Security Risks Along Myanmar Border

The situation in Manipur is tense but being kept under control by the Indian Army and paramilitary forces, who are working together to restore peace. Since Saturday morning, they have conducted aerial surveillance in various areas to monitor the situation. The ongoing ethnic violence in the northeastern state has resulted in a death toll of 54, according to officials. However, unofficial sources suggest that the actual figure may be much higher, with several scores dead and over 150 injured.

Defence sources told News18 that the ongoing crisis may lead to a new security dimension as insurgent groups based in Manipur Valley and staying in camps across the Indo-Myanmar border could be detrimental to the ongoing efforts to restore normalcy in the state.

UAVs, Army Choppers Conduct Aerial Surveillance

Security forces are proactively addressing this issue and leaving no stone unturned to thwart any potential violent attempts, sources said.

The Assam Rifles has stepped up its deployment and surveillance efforts on the ground, while the army has allocated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and helicopters for aerial surveillance. Multiple rounds of aerial surveillance have already been conducted using Cheetah helicopters since morning. Through these efforts, the army and Assam Rifles hope to quell the present unrest in Manipur at the earliest, sources said.

Aerial surveillance will enable the forces to monitor the activities of people deep inside forests and bordering areas. It will also help determine if people are entering from across the border. Manipur is currently in a delicate and sensitive position, making such aerial surveillance a need of the hour.

The riots broke out on Wednesday night after demonstrations were organised by tribals, including Kukis and Nagas, against a proposal to grant the majority Meitei community, which accounts for 53% of the population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, scheduled tribe status. The tribals, who account for 40% of the population and include Nagas and Kukis, live mostly in the surrounding hill districts.

Several villages have been reported to have been set on fire. Survivors of these incidents are currently residing in various refugee camps.

To address the unrest, nearly 10,000 army, paramilitary, and central police forces have been deployed in the state.

Deaths and Militant Activities

According to PTI reports, of the 54 deaths officially declared, the majority have been reported from the Churachandpur district hospital, Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East district, and the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Lamphel, Imphal West district.

In addition to this, five hill-based militants were killed and two India Reserve Battalion jawans were injured in two separate encounters in Churachandpur district on Friday night.

Security Advisor for Manipur Kuldeep Singh told ANI news agency that the army and other security forces are actively addressing the ongoing problems. “Executive magistrates and senior officers from the police, paramilitary, and Assam Rifles are making efforts to reach far-flung areas," he said, adding 84 arms have been surrendered so far, and 10 people were arrested on earlier in the day.

Union Minister Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said the government has already circulated five helplines. “The Army has notified that if any tourists or students are stuck there, they must contact the helpline numbers so that they can be escorted to their respective destinations."

Regarding the ongoing protests by the Meitei community at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, the Union Minister said many lives and properties were lost and he appealed to everyone to maintain harmony, not believe in any propaganda, and not forward any wrong information on social media. “The situation is currently better than in the past 2-3 days and that normalcy will soon be restored," he told the news agency.

