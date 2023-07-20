Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRain NewsMaharashtra PoliticsSeema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » 'Suddenly After 48 Days...': What Manipur CM Biren Told Amit Shah On Viral Molestation Video

'Suddenly After 48 Days...': What Manipur CM Biren Told Amit Shah On Viral Molestation Video

One of the people, alleged to be the mastermind, was arrested from Thoubal district, officials said. The accused was prominently seen in the 26-second clip.

Advertisement

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 11:58 IST

Imphal, India

Biren Singh has urged promised strict action in the case. (PTI file)
Biren Singh has urged promised strict action in the case. (PTI file)

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh while speaking to CNN-News18 confirmed that Home Minister Amit Shah had called to take an update on the situation in connection to the viral Manipur video, where two women were paraded naked.

CM Singh said: “Yes, Amit Shah had called me. During the call, he asked about the status of the case, which I did. I also told the Home Minister that the incident took place 48 days back but it was leaked just one day before parliament."

The Chief Minister said the incident took place on May 4  and that investigation is very important in the case.

Advertisement

Talking about how the Opposition has been demanding his resignation, the leader said they have been wanting that since day one and “it’s not a new demand".

While speaking to CNN-News18 on Wednesday, Singh said: “It is a crime against humanity and if found true, the state government will leave no stone unturned to nab the culprits and give them capital punishment. It is a heinous crime and I condemn it strongly."

The Chief Minister had also assured that the perpetrators will get capital punishment for their deed.

According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), the incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after ethnic clashes broke out in the state between the Meitei and Kuki Communities.

What The Manipur Viral Video Is About

top videos
  • Oppenheimer Set For Release; All You Must Know About J Robert Oppenheimer, Father Of The Atomic Bomb

    • A disturbing video, said to be of May 4, of two tribal women being paraded naked and molested by a mob at a village in Senapati district has surfaced and triggered sharp reactions from politicians, celebrities and people across the country.

    One of the people, alleged to be the mastermind, was arrested from Thoubal district, officials said. The accused was prominently seen in the 26-second clip.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Abhro BanerjeeCovering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it ...Read More

    first published: July 20, 2023, 11:55 IST
    last updated: July 20, 2023, 11:58 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App