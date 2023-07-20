'Suddenly After 48 Days...': What Manipur CM Biren Told Amit Shah On Viral Molestation Video

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh while speaking to CNN-News18 confirmed that Home Minister Amit Shah had called to take an update on the situation in connection to the viral Manipur video, where two women were paraded naked.

CM Singh said: “Yes, Amit Shah had called me. During the call, he asked about the status of the case, which I did. I also told the Home Minister that the incident took place 48 days back but it was leaked just one day before parliament."

The Chief Minister said the incident took place on May 4 and that investigation is very important in the case.

Advertisement

Talking about how the Opposition has been demanding his resignation, the leader said they have been wanting that since day one and “it’s not a new demand".

While speaking to CNN-News18 on Wednesday, Singh said: “It is a crime against humanity and if found true, the state government will leave no stone unturned to nab the culprits and give them capital punishment. It is a heinous crime and I condemn it strongly."

The Chief Minister had also assured that the perpetrators will get capital punishment for their deed.

According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), the incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after ethnic clashes broke out in the state between the Meitei and Kuki Communities.

What The Manipur Viral Video Is About