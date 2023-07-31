Manipur Violence: SC Says Time Running Out, Great Need to Have Healing Touch in State

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the state government to inform that what happened in Manipur cannot be justified by saying that “this and this has happened elsewhere" and that how many zero FIRs have been registered in the case so far.

This comes as two women who were paraded naked in amidst the ethnic violence in Manipur approached the apex court with a plea seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the incident.

The bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also asked what kind of legal aid were the governments providing to the victims.

The top court highlighted that the “time was running out," and that there was a “great need to have healing touch" in the northeastern state.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, for the two women, said that he is against the matter being transferred outside of the state or to CBI.

Statements were presented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Attorney General R Venkataramani, Lawyer Vrinda Grover, and Advocate Colin Gonsalves among others. CJI questioned as to why there was a 14 day gap between the incident and the FIR being registered.

What did CJI Chandrachud say?

In terms of a SIT probe or one by CBI, the CJI said that “merely entrusting it to CBI or SIT is not enough," adding that, it should be viewed from the perspective of the victim. Justice should be delivered at her doorstep, the CJI said.

CJI has said that the Supreme Court will constitute the committee itself. “The other way of doing is constituting committee of woman and male judges and ask them to consider," he said. There shall be double assurance - an assurance of court trusted committee, said the CJI.

CJI Chandrachud also said that the extension of the top court’s intervention will be based on what the government has done so far.

The plea filed seeks direction from the apex court for transferring the probe outside of Manipur. The plea further seeks directions to protect the identity of the two victims.

Currently, the Centre has informed the SC that CBI is investigating the incident.

Latest on the case

The Ministry of Home Affairs transferred the Manipur video case to CBI last week. The ministry said the CBI probe into the incident, where two women were paraded naked by a mob and allegedly sexually assaulted in broad daylight on May 4, was already recommended by the Manipur government.

The Centre also requested the SC to transfer the matter outside of Manipur and fast-track within six months of the chargesheet being filed.

Seven main accused, including the man who shot horrifying incident have been arrested.

The crime video

A 26-second video of the May 4 incident went viral on July 19. The video shows two women being stripped naked and paraded by a strong mob of 1,000. It was revealed that soon after the incident, an FIR was filed but the investigation was disrupted due to lack of evidence to identify the accused.

One of the woman in the video is the wife of an ex-Armyman, who served as a subedar in the Assam Regiment and had even fought in the Kargil War.

Manipur violence

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.