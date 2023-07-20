'Take Action Or We Will': Supreme Court to Govt On Disturbing Viral Video From Manipur

Amid massive outrage over the viral video from violence-hit Manipur in which two women were seen being paraded naked, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said if government does not take action, the Supreme Court will.

Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife is the grossest of constitutional abuse, CJI Chandrachud said, CJI added, “We [Supreme Court] are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the government does not act we will".

The Supreme Court says it’s time government really steps in and takes action, adding that it is simply unacceptable in constitutional democracy.

Supreme Court asked Centre and Manipur governments to apprise it what action they have taken to bring perpetrators to book. “What is portrayed in the media about visuals which appeared shows gross constitutional violation and infraction of human life using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy. Let the Centre and state apprise the court on steps taken," Supreme Court said.

Supreme Court posted the matter for further hearing on next Friday, July 28.

What The Manipur Viral Video Is About

A disturbing video, said to be of May 4, of two tribal women being paraded naked and molested by a mob at a village in Senapati district has surfaced and triggered sharp reactions from politicians, celebrities and people across the country.

One of the people, alleged to be the mastermind, was arrested from Thoubal district, officials said. The accused was prominently seen in the 26-second clip.

Security Advisor to Manipur CM, Kukdiep Singh, confirmed to News18 that main accused Khuriem Hero Das has been arrested. “He is seen in the video wearing a green check shirt. we have taken him into custody and interrogating him," Singh said.

In the viral video two women can be seen paraded naked, sexually assaulted by a huge mob. The incident, as per the FIR is of around 3 am, May 4. Kuldiep Singh said that though the FIR was registered soon after probe was hampered since no evidence was available to identify the suspect. “The video surfaced yesterday. Twelve teams were set up immediately to identify the accused," he said.

Police is also looking out for the victims. The women, as per police, are not the complainant. Their testimony will be crucial to move further in the matter, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to the shocking clip and said the entire nation is ashamed, adding that the incidents of violence are shameful for the whole country and for each and every citizen.

“I am appealing to CM to take strict measures against any accused involved. No one should be left…They will never be forgiven," PM Modi said while addressing media ahead of the commencement of Monsoon Session.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also reacted to the incident and said in a tweet, “My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning."