Manipur Video: 4 Accused Held Amid Nationwide Outrage; NHRC Sends Notice to State Govt

Four people, including the main accused, who were part of the mob that paraded naked two tribal women in Kangpokpi district in a viral video, have been arrested, Manipur police on Thursday.

Tension escalated in Manipur as a video, allegedly filmed on May 4, emerged on Wednesday, showing two women from one of the warring communities in the northeastern state being paraded naked by a mob from the other side. The two women were allegedly sexually assaulted before being released by the mob, which consisted of a majority community.

Speaking to the media in Imphal, Chief Minister Biren Singh said, “Two culprits have been arrested and further investigation is underway." He expressed “shock" over the incident and termed it as “a crime against humanity."

“We will make all efforts to get capital punishment for all the accused," he said, adding, “the hunt for the culprits started immediately after seeing the video."

4 Arrested So Far, Facial Recognition Technology Used: Police

Shortly after the Chief Minister’s statement, Manipur Police said a total of four people have been arrested in connection with the case. “Three more main accused involved in the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District, have been arrested today. So, a total of four persons have been arrested till now," police said.

“The arrests were made based on the combination of interrogation and technical analysis of the viral video that circulated widely," police said.

“Some of those arrested can be clearly seen in the video, while others’ involvement was revealed during the interrogation of the apprehended individuals," officials said.

The state police are making all-out efforts to arrest the other culprits at the earliest, and raids are continuing, they added.

Following nationwide outcry, the Manipur Police had earlier arrested one of the main accused, prominently seen directing the mob in the 26-second video that surfaced on Wednesday. Huirem Heradash Singh, aged 32, was arrested from Thoubal district. Meanwhile, authorities have launched a manhunt to capture others involved.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the video, the police registered a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder against unknown armed men at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district.

All-out efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits at the earliest, with night-long raids supervised by senior IPS officers.

In the wake of the incident, villagers set the accused Heradash Singh’s house on fire and have also ostracised his family.

NHRC Sends Notice to Manipur Government

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of complaints seeking its urgent intervention into the incident and has issued notice to the Manipur government. As per NRHC’s statement, two women were allegedly paraded naked, one brutally gang-raped and two male members murdered for protecting the women.

The Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Manipur have been issued notices, demanding a detailed report within four weeks. The report should include “the status of the investigation of the FIRs registered with regard to the incidents, health status of the victim women and other injured persons as well as compensation, if any, granted to the aggrieved persons/ families."

The human rights body also sought measures taken by the state government to safeguard citizens, especially women and vulnerable sections, from such “barbaric incidents".

Manipur Violence

Since ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3, more than 160 people have lost their lives, and several others have been injured. The unrest began when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.