Manipur Video: Govt Appeals People Not to Believe in 'Rumours' Amid Tensions, Issues Helpline Number

Amidst tension mounting over the viral video of two women being paraded naked by a mob of warring community, the Manipur government on Saturday made an appeal to the public to not believe in rumours. A “rumour-free" helpline number (9233522822) has been issued for people to inform about the circulation of “unfounded" videos. People were also urged to return the looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the nearest police stations.

A total of six people have been arrested so far in the case. This includes a juvenile who was apprehended by the Manipur Police.

Police said all-out efforts are being made to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hideouts. They also added that strict security measures have been taken in all vulnerable locations of the state, which has been on the boil since May 3.

Advertisement

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured that he is personally monitoring the search operations for other suspects seen in the viral video. Raids are being conducted at many suspected hideouts, the state government added.

“We are condemning it state-wide, both in valley and hills. The people of the state regard women as mothers. Some miscreants tarnished our image by doing this," Singh said.

On Friday, Manipur Police that four arrested accused including the prime suspect, Huirem Herodas Meitei, who was prominently seen directing the mob that brutalised the two women in the Kangpokpi district, were sent to 11-day police custody.

On July 20, Manipur CM took to Twitter and assured “capital punishment" for the culprits and said, “There is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society".

Advertisement

“My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning.

A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society," Singh tweeted.

Advertisement

One of the women seen in the video is the wife of an ex-army man, who served as a subedar in the Assam Regiment and had even fought in the Kargil War. A complaint in connection with the video was lodged on June 21 at Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district.