Manish Sisodia, in Jail for Delhi Liquor Scam Case, Booked in Another Corruption Case by CBI

In more trouble for AAP’s Manish Sisodia, a fresh corruption case has been filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI has registered the fresh corruption case against former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia and others over alleged irregularities in Delhi government’s ‘Feedback Unit’ (FBU). The FBU was formed by the AAP after coming to power in Delhi in 2015.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI last month in Delhi excise policy case and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Like the Delhi excise policy case, Sisodia has been named as Accused Number 1 in the Feedback Unit case also.

Advertisement

CNN-News18 had on March 1 reported that learnt that Sisodia could face a second FIR by the CBI in the “snooping case" related to the ‘Feedback Unit’ in the next few days.

The fresh case against Sisodia comes days after Union home ministry approved the CBI request to investigate the “feedback unit" case. The CBI, after its preliminary inquiry, alleged that public money was misused by the Delhi government to run an “extra constitutional, extra judicial intelligence agency".

Officials had said that a case is made out against Manish Sisodia since he headed the vigilance department which empowered the feedback unit to allegedly spy on central government functionaries.

The FIR accuses Sisodia and others of criminal conspiracy, dishonest misappropriation of property, criminal breach of trust, forgery for purpose of cheating, using as genuine a forged document, falsification of accounts and criminal misconduct by public servant.

Reacting to the fresh case, AAP supremo and Delhi CM Kejriwal tweeted, “PM’s plan is to slap several false cases against Manish and keep him in custody for a long period. Sad for the country!".

Advertisement

The other accused in the FBU case are: Sukesh Kumar Jain, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of 1992 batch who worked as secretary vigilance in Delhi government at that time; Rakesh Kumar Sinha, a retired deputy inspector general of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) who was special advisor to the chief minister and joint director of the Feedback Unit; Pradeep Kumar Punj, a retired joint director of the Intelligence Bureau (I-B) who was posted as deputy director in Feedback Unit; Satish Khetrapal, a former assistant commandant of CISF who worked as feedback officer; and Gopal Mohan, the then advisor (anti-corruption) to CM Kejriwal.

Read all the Latest India News here