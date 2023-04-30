Mann ki Baat @100: Got Emotional Several Times, Had to Record Again, Says PM Modi, Calls Radio Show His 'Worship'

Mann Ki Baat@100 Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat” on Sunday, said the radio broadcast is an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians and it has ensured he is never cut off from people. He said “Mann ki Baat” gave him a solution to connect with the people and was not merely a programme but a spiritual journey for him.

The BJP had made elaborate arrangements for the broadcast of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ (MKB) with an “unprecedented” mass outreach programme. Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai, BJP President JP Nadda in poll-bound Karnataka and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at BJP’s Headquarters in New Delhi, are listening to the Prime Minister’s radio talk.

BJP also organised facilities at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to listen to Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme. BJP MPs and MLAs were present in their respective constituencies to oversee the exercise.

Arrangements were also made for eminent citizens to listen to the programme in all Raj Bhawans– the official residences of governors, and the residences of chief ministers from the BJP or its allies.

The party’s overseas units and several non-political organisations were roped in to ensure that the radio broadcast has the maximum outreach.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ to Be Broadcast Live in UN Headquarters

In a “historic moment”, the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The 100th episode of Modi’s monthly radio address was aired at 11 am IST on April 30, which was 1:30 am Sunday in New York.

The live broadcast of the programme in the early hours of Sunday in the UN headquarters was historic and unprecedented. It was aired in the UN’s Trusteeship Council Chamber.

The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organisation Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE and others, also organised the broadcast of the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey during a special event at 1:30 am Sunday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined the diaspora and friends of India in New Jersey, USA for listening to the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Mann Ki Baat@100

In the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Modi, he addresses the people of the country on different issues.

It was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The 100th episode of the 30-minute programme will be aired on April 30.

