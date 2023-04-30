Mann ki Baat @100: Got Emotional Several Times, Had to Record Again, Says PM Modi, Calls Radio Show His 'Worship'

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 14:29 IST
New Delhi, India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Mann Ki Baat is not just a radio programme for him but is matter of faith and worship. PM Modi was addressing the 100th episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.
For me, Mann Ki Baat is not a programme, PM Modi said, adding that it is a matter of faith, of worship, or vrat (fast) for him. READ MORE
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, which started almost seven-and-a-half years ago, reaches its 100th episode on Sunday, Indian diaspora across the world listened to the radio broadcast with great enthusiasm. The Indian High Commission in London, UK hosted a special screening of the 100th episode of PM Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat", which was attended by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and also saw the participation of various eminent personalities from across the fields of art and literature. READ MORE
Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), wrote a message for the special book to mark the 100th episode of PM Narendra Modi’s radio show Mann Ki Baat, which aired on Sunday. READ MORE
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday attended the live broadcast of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat radio address in Mumbai. READ MORE
From the first episode of Mann Ki Baat on Vijaya Dashami in 2014 to the memorable joint broadcast with then US President Barack Obama to interacting with extraordinary Indians along the way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled special moments of his radio journey as he addressed the 100th episode of the monthly programme. READ MORE
India is chairing the G-20 this year. This is another reason that along with education our resolve has strengthened to further enrich our diverse global cultures. Be it NEP or studying in regional languages, many initiatives such as Gunotsav and Shala Praveshotsav were highlighted in Mann Ki Baat. A mantra from our Upanishads, ‘Charaiveti, Charaiveti’ has inspired us for centuries which means ‘Keep Moving’: PM Narendra Modi during the 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and remembered the impact of gender activist Sunil Jaglan’s ‘Selfie with Daughters’ campaign on him. READ MORE
Addressing the milestone 100th episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reconnected with Tongbram Bijiyashanti, resident of Manipur who has established a business weaving fabric from lotus stem yarns. Her venture has seen steady growth, giving gainful employment to rural women. READ MORE
He wanted to clean the Himalayas but was almost set to give up on his dreams. But a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’ changed the course of Pradeep Sangwan’s ‘Healing Himalayas Foundation’. READ MORE
PM Modi urged ‘Mann Ki Baat’ listeners to share pictures of them listening to his special radio broadcast through the NaMo app.
During the 100th episode, Modi also had a telephonic conversation with some people who were featured earlier on the broadcast for their unique initiatives.
“Sunil ji’s ‘Selfie With Daughter’ campaign, I felt very happy. I also learned from him and included it in Mann Ki Baat…Vijayashanti ji makes clothes from lotus fibres. This unique eco-friendly idea of hers was discussed in Mann Ki Baat and her work became more popular," PM Modi said.
Students and teachers at Irfania Madarsa in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow listened to the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat
UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay sent a special message as Mann Ki Baat clocks 100 episodes. She inquired about India’s efforts regarding education and cultural preservation.
“The tourism sector is growing rapidly in the country. Be it our natural resources, rivers, mountains, ponds or our pilgrimage sites, it is important to keep them clean. This will help the tourism industry a lot," said PM Modi during 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena listens to the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat at Raj Niwas in the national capital.
I started the campaign ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ from Haryana itself. The ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign influenced me a lot and I mentioned it in my episode. Soon this ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign became global. The motive of this campaign was to make people understand the importance of daughter in one’s life: PM Narendra Modi during the 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat.
“The ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign has improved the gender ratio in Haryana," he added.
I just don’t feel that I am even a little far from you. For me Mann Ki Baat is not a program, for me, it is a matter of faith, of worship, or Vrat. Like when people go to worship God, they bring along a Thaal of Prasad. For me, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is like a Thaal of Prasad at the feet of God in the form of Janata-Janardan, the people: PM Modi tells citizens.
“On October 3, 2014, it was the festival of Vijaya Dashami and we all together started the journey of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on the day of Vijaya Dashami. Vijaya Dashami i.e., the festival of victory of good over evil, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has also become a unique festival of positivity and goodness of the countrymen. One such festival, which comes every month, for which we all wait," said PM Modi.
Many times while reading your letters, I got emotional, filled with emotions, got carried away with emotions and managed to control myself again. You have congratulated me on the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, but I sincerely say, in fact, you all are the listeners of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, our countrymen, who deserve congratulations: PM Modi during 100th episode on ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
“Today is the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. I have received thousands of letters from all of you with lakhs of messages and I have tried to read as many letters as possible, see them and try to understand the messages a little," PM Modi
“Every episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has been special. It has celebrated positivity, people’s participation. Be it ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, ‘Khadi’, ‘Swacch Bharat’ or ‘Amrut Sarovar’, whatever issue mann ki baat got associated with, it became a Jan Andolan (people’s moment)," said PM Modi
Maan Ki Baat started on October 3, 2014, on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Mann Ki Baat has also become a unique occasion for citizens’ victory over evil.
A powerful and decisive leadership that speaks to establish an emotional connect with the audience is one of the reasons for the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, which will reach 100 episodes on Sunday, according to a survey by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Rohtak released on Monday. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ (MKB) at on Sunday.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is joining the diaspora and friends of India in New Jersey, USA for listening to 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will listen to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 a.m. at Dahanukar College in Mumbai. The event has been organised by Parag Avlani. BJP MP Poonam Mahajan is also a part of the event.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadanvjs are also here to attend the screening.
Arrangements have been made at BJP Headquarters in Delhi, where BJP workers will listen to the ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
Maan Ki Baat started on October 3, 2014. It is broadcast in 52 Indian languages and 11 foreign language. On January 27, 2015, then US President Barack Obama also participated in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai, BJP President J.P. Nadda in poll-bound Karnataka and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at BJP’s Headquarters in New Delhi will listen to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
The BJP top leaders will be accompanied by hundreds of party workers.
Apart from India, NRIs will also listen to the ‘Mann Ki Baat’s 100th episode in their respective countries.
Mann Ki Baat@100 Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat” on Sunday, said the radio broadcast is an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians and it has ensured he is never cut off from people. He said “Mann ki Baat” gave him a solution to connect with the people and was not merely a programme but a spiritual journey for him.
The BJP had made elaborate arrangements for the broadcast of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ (MKB) with an “unprecedented” mass outreach programme. Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai, BJP President JP Nadda in poll-bound Karnataka and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at BJP’s Headquarters in New Delhi, are listening to the Prime Minister’s radio talk.
BJP also organised facilities at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to listen to Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme. BJP MPs and MLAs were present in their respective constituencies to oversee the exercise.
Arrangements were also made for eminent citizens to listen to the programme in all Raj Bhawans– the official residences of governors, and the residences of chief ministers from the BJP or its allies.
The party’s overseas units and several non-political organisations were roped in to ensure that the radio broadcast has the maximum outreach.
In a “historic moment”, the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The 100th episode of Modi’s monthly radio address was aired at 11 am IST on April 30, which was 1:30 am Sunday in New York.
The live broadcast of the programme in the early hours of Sunday in the UN headquarters was historic and unprecedented. It was aired in the UN’s Trusteeship Council Chamber.
The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organisation Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE and others, also organised the broadcast of the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey during a special event at 1:30 am Sunday.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined the diaspora and friends of India in New Jersey, USA for listening to the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.
In the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Modi, he addresses the people of the country on different issues.
It was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The 100th episode of the 30-minute programme will be aired on April 30.
Read all the Latest India News here