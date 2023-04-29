Mann Ki Baat@100: Swachh Bharat to Covid Vaccination, Modi's Radio Show a Platform for Change

Ahead of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Institute for Competitiveness (IFC) in partnership with Axis My India and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has released a detailed report on the impact of the monthly radio show that began in October 2014.

An analysis highlighted how each episode has motivated people to work towards the betterment of society. The report pinpointed that conversational, personal tone and practical subject matter make the radio show feel more relevant, contextual and accessible to listeners. Additionally, it found five key themes — cleanliness and sanitation, health, wellness, water conservation and sustainable development.

All of these topics have contributed to new movements or initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat, Covid-19 vaccination, eSanjeevani, Fit India Movement, Jalshakti Abhiyan, Atal Bhujal Yojana, Namami Gange, Digital India and women empowerment.

Mann Ki Baat was launched with the aim to connect with people and send a message, engage citizens, catalyse collective actions, focus on cultural commitment and celebrate changemakers.

The report was launched on Thursday by Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati; Akash Tripathi, CEO at MyGov; and Dr Amit Kapoor, who is the chairman of IFC in the presence of Dr Mark Esposito, Hult International Business School and Harvard University professor; Hari Menon, who is the country director at Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; and Dr Michael Green, CEO of the Social Progress Imperative.

The detailed report is the outcome of a thorough examination of the transcripts of the radio show’s 99 episodes, published between 2014 and 2023, using machine learning technology called natural language processing. The research team used two specific tools called WordStat and Atlas.ti to perform the textual analysis of the episodes.

Many of those who listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ have taken part in change-making initiatives in their own communities with the aim of a lasting and sustainable impact. These people also felt connected to it as the programme celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and their work. It also emphasises the role of startups and MSMEs in achieving a self-reliant India, while encouraging people of all ages to take action to promote social, as well as environmental causes.

According to the report, through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, citizens were also encouraged to spread the word about government policies, programmes and initiatives focused on economic, social and sustainable development. It catalysed collective action towards achieving sustainable development goals, on which Dr Kapoor said India will achieve these goals at least 140 years in advance compared to the rest of the world.

“The world can learn from this kind of initiative and world leaders should look at it as an example of the art of communicating with the masses," Dr Kapoor said.

It is currently being aired by over 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio and is also available on YouTube and the prime minister’s own communication app. During the event, Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi said ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has increased radio listening among citizens, and many people come back to the radio only because of it.

“The number of people tuning into digital and visual mediums is larger than the number of people listening to it on the radio. That is a personal choice. But over 23 crore Indians religiously tune into every episode, while over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once," Dwivedi said.

