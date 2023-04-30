Trends :Ludhiana Gas LeakMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea Link
Mann Ki Baat @100: PM Recalls Episode With Obama, Says It Was Discussed All Over The World

Mann Ki Baat @100: One of the big moments of his radio programme Mann Ki Baat that PM Modi recalled on Sunday was his special episode with the then US President Barack Obama that took place in January 2015

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 11:59 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi was joined by the then US President Barack Obama in a special programme of 'Mann Ki Baat' in January 2015. (Photo: Twitter/@DDNewslive)
PM Modi was joined by the then US President Barack Obama in a special programme of 'Mann Ki Baat' in January 2015. (Photo: Twitter/@DDNewslive)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ hit the milestone of 100th episode on Sunday, in which PM Modi recalled several key moments from his past episodes of the programme that started on October 3, 2014.

One of the big moments of his radio programme that PM Modi recalled on Sunday was his special episode with the then US President Barack Obama that took place in January 2015.

PM Modi said on Sunday that his joint address of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with the then US President Barack Obama, it was “discussed all over the world".

Barack Obama joined PM Modi in a special programme of Mann Ki Baat in January 2015, the same year he became the first American President to attend Republic Day celebrations in India. It was also the first ever Radio address by an Indian Prime Minister and an American President together.

“We are two great democracies, two innovative economies, two diverse societies dedicated to empowering individuals. We are linked together by millions of proud Indian Americans who still have family and carry on traditions from India. And I want to say to the Prime Minister how much I appreciate your strong personal commitment to strengthening the relationship between these two countries," the then US President Barack Obama had said.

first published: April 30, 2023, 11:47 IST
last updated: April 30, 2023, 11:59 IST
