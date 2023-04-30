Trends :Ludhiana Gas LeakMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea Link
Home » India » Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode: Not Just a Radio Show, But a Matter Of Worship, Says PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode: Not Just a Radio Show, But a Matter Of Worship, Says PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat @100: In the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that it is not just a radio programme for him but is a matter of faith, of worship, or vrat (fast)

Advertisement

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 14:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Special screenings of 100th episode of PM Modi's Mann ki Baat radio address were held across the country.
Special screenings of 100th episode of PM Modi's Mann ki Baat radio address were held across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Mann Ki Baat is not just a radio programme for him but is matter of faith and worship. PM Modi was addressing the 100th episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

For me, Mann Ki Baat is not a programme, PM Modi said, adding that it is a matter of faith, of worship, or vrat (fast) for him.

Mann Ki Baat @100 LIVE Updates

Advertisement

“I just don’t feel that I am even a little far from you. For me Mann Ki Baat is not a program, for me it is a matter of faith, of worship, or vrat [fast]. Like when people go to worship God, they bring along a thaal of prasad [offerings]. For me, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is like a thaal of prasad at the feet of God in the form of janata-janardan, the people," PM Modi said.

“Mann Ki Baat has become a spiritual journey of my being. Mann Ki Baat is a journey from the self to the collective. Mann Ki Baat is a journey from myself to ourselves," PM Modi added.

RELATED NEWS

The milestone broadcast was an occasion for PM Modi to walk down the memory lane as he the Prime Minister recollected several moments from his past addresses.

“Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates the positivity of India and its people," he said and added he was filled with emotions at the thousands of letters he received from listeners on the occasion of its 100th episode.

Advertisement

Be it ‘Swachh Bharat’, Khadi or ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, issues raised in “Mann Ki Baat" became people’s movements, PM Modi said.

During the 100th episode on Sunday, PM Modi also had a telephonic conversation with some people who were featured earlier on the broadcast for their unique initiatives.

Noting that the programme started on October 3, 2014 on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami, he said it has also become a unique festival of goodness and positivity of the countrymen.

Advertisement

Recalling that his mentor Laxmanrao Inamdar, one of the early RSS functionaries in Gujarat, always advised “worshipping" the good qualities of others, including rivals, Modi said ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has been an exercise for him to worship the qualities in others and learning from them.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Nayanika SenguptaA Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers gene...Read More

first published: April 30, 2023, 14:02 IST
last updated: April 30, 2023, 14:02 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures