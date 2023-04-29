Special Screenings, Live Broadcast at UN & Rs 100 Coin to Mark 100th Episode of PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'

From a live broadcast at the United Nations headquarters in New York to special screenings across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat" radio broadcast on Sunday is going to be historic.

The ministries of the Central government and the state units of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have planned several programmes to mark the historic feat.

The Ministry of Finance announced that it will release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 denomination on the 100th episode of “Maan Ki Baat".

In the 30-minute ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, PM Modi addresses the people of the country on different issues.

The radio programme was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The programme is streamed on various online platforms and news channels as well.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ 100th Episode to Be Broadcast Live in UN Headquarters

In a “historic moment", the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The 100th episode of Modi’s monthly radio address will air at 11 am IST on April 30, which will be 1:30 am Sunday in New York.

The live broadcast of the programme in the early hours of Sunday in the UN headquarters will be historic and unprecedented. It will be aired in the UN’s Trusteeship Council Chamber.

Tourism Ministry Plans ‘100 Days of Action’ to Mark 100th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

From a pan-India design challenge for entrepreneurs to develop substitutes for single-use plastic items to the visit of youths to lighthouses, the Union Tourism Ministry has planned “100 days of action" through the Yuva Tourism Clubs to mark the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat".

The ministry will celebrate the 100th episode through its Yuva Tourism Clubs, officials said on Saturday.

The ministry has constituted 30,000 Yuva Tourism Clubs till date, it said, adding that it proposes to increase the number to 50,000 in the 100 days starting May 1.

BJP Targets 4 Lakh Venues for People to Listen to 100th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

The BJP is going all out to make the 100th episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast an “unprecedented" mass outreach programme and will make arrangements at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to listen to it.

The BJP said it will make arrangements at around four lakh places across the country for people to hear Modi’s address, with party president J P Nadda overseeing the entire exercise to make it a “historic" success.

“In order to make the broadcast of the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ historic and to give it a comprehensive format, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released a detailed programme under which unprecedented arrangements are being made for its telecast at about 4 lakh booth level centres across the country," BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam said.

The UP unit of the BJP has made elaborate arrangements for “Mann ki Baat" telecast at 55,000 centres at the booth level. The episode will be aired at more than 100 places in every assembly constituency of the state, in presence of local MPs, MLAs and other elected public representatives and senior party functionaries.

The Odisha BJP has made arrangements for the broadcast the 100th episode in 2000 booths across the state.

The BJP government in Uttarakhand are making arrangements in schools, degree colleges, polytechnics, Industrial Training Institutes and gram sabhas so that people gather there in large numbers and listen to the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat".

‘Mann Ki Baat’ Catalyzed Community-led Action on Sanitation, Health: Bill Gates

Congratulating PM Modi on the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Microsoft Co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates said the programme has catalyzed community-led action on sanitation, health, women’s economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mann Ki Baat Encouraging Sustainable Growth, Citizens Participation in Change Making Initiatives: Study

The “Mann-Ki-Baat" radio programme has transformed into an “inspirational platform" encouraging sustainable progress on priority themes that are core to India’s efforts towards achieving sustainable development goals, according to a study supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Since its inception in 2014, the monthly radio broadcast has become “a key pillar" of the government’s citizen-outreach program, the study titled ‘Mann KI Baat–A Decade of Reflection’ added. The objective of the study, the report said, was to perform a quantitative and qualitative textual analysis of 99 transcripts of the Mann Ki Baat episodes published from 2014-2023 using text-mining tools as well as to identify the most prominently discussed thematic areas in the programme.

(Photo: News18)The Institute for Competitiveness (IFC) is the research partner in the study, while Axis My India is its knowledge partner. The Mann Ki Baat’s efforts to raise awareness of global and local problems, celebrate grassroots solutions, and encourage citizen activism have contributed to India’s progress towards the SDGs with the programme focussing on five thematic areas — cleanliness and sanitation, health, wellness, water conservation, and sustainability — the report said.

PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Has 23 Crore Regular Listeners: Survey

Nearly 23 crore people tune in to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme on the last Sunday of every month with 65 per cent listeners preferring to hear the talk in Hindi, according to a survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak.

The survey also found that the ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme, the 100th edition of which will be broadcast this coming Sunday, is heard more on television channels followed by mobile phones, with radio listeners accounting for 17.6 per cent of the total listenership.

It found that more than 100 crore people have listened to the programme at least once, while around 41 crore were occasional listeners.

“As many as 44.7 per cent of the total listeners hear the programme on television sets, while 37.6 per cent tune in on mobile phones," Dheeraj P Sharma, Director of IIM-Rohtak, told reporters here on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)

