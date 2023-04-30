'Mann Ki Baat Motivates People, Shows New Direction To Country': Ep 100 of PM Modi's Radio Talk Goes Global

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, which started almost seven-and-a-half years ago, reaches its 100th episode on Sunday, Indian diaspora across the world listened to the radio broadcast with great enthusiasm. The Indian High Commission in London, UK hosted a special screening of the 100th episode of PM Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat", which was attended by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and also saw the participation of various eminent personalities from across the fields of art and literature.

After listening to the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat at India House in London, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, “We didn’t expect such a huge turnout. The entire diaspora, I think across England, is over here at the India House…It’s also an indication of the kind of trust that people have in PM Modi"

Singer Raageshwari, who also listened to the programme in London, described her experience as “fantastic".

“Waking up at 4 in the morning, getting ready and coming here - absolutely fruitful…I think it brings not just the country together but it also motivates the youngsters," she said.

Author Amish Tripathi, who was also at India House in London noted that there was enthusiasm and participation among people who came to listen to PM Modi there.

“I think that truly shows the connect the PM has with people not just in India but also the diaspora across the world," Tripathi said.

In India, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address has been showing a new direction to the country. Sawant was addressing a gathering in his Sankhalim Assembly constituency on the occasion of the 100th episode of the PM’s radio programme.

Sawant said the country has seen a sea change due to the ‘Maan ki Baat’ programme. “People cutting across the political and religious spectrum have been following this series which is showing a new direction to our country," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel said PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme helped in motivating people, enabling India to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and making the cleanliness drive a public campaign.

Speaking at a programme organised at the Raj Bhawan in Bhopal ahead of the broadcast of the 100th episode of the PM’s radio address, Patel said Modi has made a place in the people’s hearts.

The governor said whatever the prime minister says during ‘Mann ki Baat’ has become people’s “Dil ki Baat", which has resulted in the success of the cleanliness drive.

Meanwhile, the American states of New York and New Jersey have issued special resolutions honouring the 100th episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, underscoring that the “vital" broadcast has become an effective means of communication to “promote good governance and deepen democracy."

Legislative Resolutions by the State of New York adopted in the Senate and Assembly on April 26, 2023, congratulate ‘Mann Ki Baat’ upon the occasion of celebrating its 100th edition on April 30.

The resolution in the Senate was introduced by Indian-American Senator Kevin Thomas and the one in the Assembly by Indian-American Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar. The New Jersey General Assembly resolution has been introduced by Assemblyman Raj Mukherji. Edison Mayor Sam Joshi also presented a resolution on the occasion.

