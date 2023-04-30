‘Mann Ki Baat One of the Most Celebrated…’: UNESCO DG’s Message for Special Book on PM Modi's Radio Show

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), wrote a message for the special book to mark the 100th episode of PM Narendra Modi’s radio show Mann Ki Baat, which aired on Sunday.

“The Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme is certainly one of the most celebrated, with its hundreds of millions of listeners in more than 50 languages and dialects," she wrote. “However, this book is not just about this extraordinary broadcast – it also a testament to the tremendous power of radio to bring people together," she added.

Emphasising on the importance of radio, she said: “With radio, it has never been so true that the medium is the message. Radio has been a part of every one of our lives since its invention a century ago. From traditional AM and FM frequencies to the far-reaching long wave, and now expanding into the ever-growing realm of digital radio, web radio, and podcasts, its accessibility continues to grow. It is truly a universal medium."

Advertisement

“Radio also carries a message of proximity, affinity and diversity. There may be no other medium with the same variety of content and programmes produced, the plurality of opinions and cultural expressions, even the number of languages available.This is what makes it such a valuable ally in crisis situations. UNESCO harnessed this potential in sub-Saharan Africa, forging a pedagogy through the airwaves for children isolated and deprived of school by the Covid pandemic. And we continue to use radio to educate, for example in Afghanistan where we work with local stations to broadcast content relating to health and security to millions of young Afghans."

She added: “Radio also carries a message of freedom, because it is a window to the world. One century after its invention, radio is still one of the most reactive, engaging media there is, offering new ways to interact and participate in the conversations that matter - especially the most disadvantaged. And UNESCO is dedicated to ensuring that it remains so, in defending the freedom of the press and the plurality of media. It is for all these reasons that UNESCO celebrates radio every year on World Radio Day on 13 February - but also through publications such as this one."

Advertisement

“The Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat programme is certainly one of the most celebrated, with its hundreds of millions of listeners in more than 50 languages and dialects. However, this book is not just about this extraordinary broadcast – it also a testament to the tremendous power of radio to bring people together. This book is therefore an opportunity to pay tribute to a monument of the world’s radio heritage and to call on everyone to celebrate radio and its values," she wrote.

Read all the Latest India News here