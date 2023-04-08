Marathwada Witnesses Unseasonal Rainfall; 1 Killed, 3 Injured in Lightning Strikes

One person was killed in a lightning strike and 25 animals died due to unseasonal rains that hit Marathwada in the last 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.

According to a report from the divisional commissioner’s office, unseasonal showers lashed all eight districts of Marathwada, with Aurangabad recording the highest rainfall at 8.9 mm, followed by Latur 8.8 mm.

One person was killed at Sillod, while three persons were injured in Soyegaon in lightning strikes on Friday, the report stated.

At least 25 animals died in the rains over the last 24 hours, with Aurangabad accounting for highest number of 12 casualties, it said.

Over the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning, Aurangabad recorded 8.9 mm rain, followed by Latur with 8.8 mm, Jalna and Nanded 4.9 mm, Osmanabad 0.6 mm, Parbhani 0.5mm, Beed 0.3 mm and Hingoli 0.1mm, the report stated.

