Home » India » Marathwada Witnesses Unseasonal Rainfall; 1 Killed, 3 Injured in Lightning Strikes

Marathwada Witnesses Unseasonal Rainfall; 1 Killed, 3 Injured in Lightning Strikes

One person was killed at Sillod, while three persons were injured in Soyegaon in lightning strikes on Friday, the report stated

Advertisement

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 15:04 IST

Aurangabad [Aurangabad], India

At least 25 animals died in the rains over the last 24 hours (Photo: PTI)
At least 25 animals died in the rains over the last 24 hours (Photo: PTI)

One person was killed in a lightning strike and 25 animals died due to unseasonal rains that hit Marathwada in the last 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.

According to a report from the divisional commissioner’s office, unseasonal showers lashed all eight districts of Marathwada, with Aurangabad recording the highest rainfall at 8.9 mm, followed by Latur 8.8 mm.

One person was killed at Sillod, while three persons were injured in Soyegaon in lightning strikes on Friday, the report stated.

At least 25 animals died in the rains over the last 24 hours, with Aurangabad accounting for highest number of 12 casualties, it said.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Over the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning, Aurangabad recorded 8.9 mm rain, followed by Latur with 8.8 mm, Jalna and Nanded 4.9 mm, Osmanabad 0.6 mm, Parbhani 0.5mm, Beed 0.3 mm and Hingoli 0.1mm, the report stated.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 08, 2023, 15:04 IST
last updated: April 08, 2023, 15:04 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Looks Ultra Glamorous In Bold Red Cutout Dress, Check Out The Newlywed Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor Among Divas Who Ruled The Red Carpet At Awards Night, See Their Sexy Pics