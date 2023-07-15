Trends :Delhi FloodsVande Bharat FireDelhi Yamuna Bengaluru NewsFuel Prices Today
Maritime Projects Held Up Due to CRZ Issues: Karnataka Minister

A proposal to develop a port at Mavinakurve in Uttara Kannada district under the public-private partnership (PPP) model was under consideration by the government

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 12:40 IST

Mangalore, India

The delay in getting clearance under the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) is holding up 26 maritime projects in Karnataka sanctioned by the Centre under the Sagarmala scheme, state Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankal Subba Vaidya has said.

Addressing the first Karnataka ports conference organised by the state chapter of Confederation of India Industry (CII) here on Friday, Vaidya said investors have come forward to fund maritime projects, but there are hurdles to getting CRZ clearance despite the Centre announcing certain relaxations in rules.

    • A proposal to develop a port at Mavinakurve in Uttara Kannada district under the public-private partnership (PPP) model was under consideration by the government, he said.

    A mini-floating jetty will come up at Karwar soon and a proposal for another floating jetty in Mangaluru is pending, the minister said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 15, 2023, 12:40 IST
    last updated: July 15, 2023, 12:40 IST
