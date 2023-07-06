Married Meerut Woman Impregnated By Lover. He Stones Her to Death Over 'Demand of Wedding'

A Meerut woman, pregnant for 1.25 months, was allegedly stoned to death by her lover and his friends. The 30-year-old woman was married to one Arun of Teharki village in 2015. Later, she fell in love with one Adesh and got pregnant. An official said that victim Rambiri had started putting pressure on Adesh to get married. “Fed up of the constant demand, Adesh hatched a plan with his friends to kill her," he added.

According to a report in Amar Ujala, Rambiri alias Reema was strangled to death after being hit on the head while she had gone to collect fodder in a field at Khirwa Nauabad in Sardhana near Meerut. The incident took place on July 2, following which the police launched a probe.

Advertisement

The report stated that the post-mortem report revealed that Rambiri was 1.25 months pregnant. Rambiri’s mother Surendri told police that her daughter was married to Arun in Teharki village in 2015, Amar Ujala stated. However, the couple decided to separate a year later and Rambiri started living with her parents.