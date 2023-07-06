Masked Man Carrying Bomb Enters Bank in Rajasthan, Loots Rs 24 Lakh

A masked man carrying a bomb barged into a private bank here and looted Rs 24 lakh cash after threatening its staff, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Yes Bank located in Harsawa village of this Rajasthan district.

The man had threatened to detonate the bomb if the staff failed to give him money, they said. According to police, one of the employees gave him Rs 1.25 lakh, but the miscreant demanded more money following which he entered the cashier room and stashed his bag with cash.