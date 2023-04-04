6 Killed As Avalanche Hits Sikkim, Several Tourists Feared Trapped; Rescue Ops Underway

Six tourists were killed and 11 others injured in a major avalanche in Sikkim’s Nathula area on Tuesday. Several tourists are feared trapped under snow.

“Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official here said.

Teams of Skkim Police and Indian Army are involved in the rescue operations.

As many as 30 tourists who were seriously injured have been rescued and shifted to a local hospital. The incident took place around 12:20 pm.

Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.

(With PTI inputs)

