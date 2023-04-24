Trends :Kochi Water MetroWrestler ProtestUP Board ResultsEx-MP Anand MohanCovid News
Home » India » Massive Crowds Join Rahul Gandhi on His Road Show in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Massive Crowds Join Rahul Gandhi on His Road Show in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Rahul Gandhi began the road show after garlanding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 07:53 IST

Vijayapura, India

Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka (File photo/PTI)
Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka (File photo/PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday held a massive roadshow ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, waving at a large, enthusiastic crowd lined up on both sides of the route.

Standing on top of a specially designed vehicle, Gandhi constantly waved at the people gathered in the streets and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting ‘Rahul, Rahul’ slogans and shouting loud cheers.

He began the road show after garlanding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

People holding Congress flags moved along as the vehicle carrying Gandhi and other Congress leaders passed through the streets from Shivaji Circle and Kanakadasa Circle, amid the sound of drum beats.

Advertisement

Karnataka Congress campaign committee chief M B Patil and several other party leaders and workers accompanied Gandhi on the roadshow.

Gandhi began his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka from Kudala Sangama, where he offered obeisance to 12th-century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Basava Jayanti today.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 24, 2023, 07:31 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 07:53 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Neha Sharma Is A Picture Of Elegance In Embellished Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photos

+8PHOTOS

Inside Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Showers: Chiranjeevi, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor Take Part In The Festivities, See Pics