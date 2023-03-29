Home » India » Massive Fire Breaks Out in Indore Hotel, Rescue Operations Underway

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Indore Hotel, Rescue Operations Underway

The blaze broke out at the hotel in Mumbai bypass Rau area of Indore on Wednesday morning

Curated By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 11:12 IST

Indore, India

As per reports, the first two floors have been destroyed entirely. (Photo: ANI)
A massive fire broke out at the Papaya Tree hotel in Indore on Wednesday and several people are feared to be trapped inside. Fire tenders are present at the spot and rescue operations are reportedly underway.

The blaze broke out at the hotel in Mumbai bypass Rau area of Indore on Wednesday morning. The fire first started in the cafeteria and quickly spread to all floors of the hotel, as per Times Now. The hotel has five floors and 60 rooms.

Videos of the incident show plumes of smoke billowing out of the building as rescue operations are underway. As per reports, the first two floors have been destroyed entirely.

Three fire tenders and five water tankers are at the spot and are carrying out rescue operations. The hotel is being evacuated.

Further details are awaited.

first published: March 29, 2023, 10:54 IST
last updated: March 29, 2023, 11:12 IST
