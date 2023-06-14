Fire Breaks Out at Kolkata Airport's Departure Terminal Building; No Injuries Reported | WATCH

A massive fire broke out at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International airport in Kolkata on Wednesday at around 9 pm. The blaze was erupted at the check-in counter of airport’s 3C departure terminal building and was brought under control by eight firefighting tenders. Calling the incident “unfortunate", Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he was in touch with the airport authorities and no injuries have been reported.

“An unfortunate but minor fire broke out at the Kolkata airport near a check-in counter. In touch with the airport director - the situation is under control. All passengers & staff have been evacuated from the area. Fortunately, everyone is safe & no injuries have been reported. The check-in process resumed at 22:25 hrs. The cause of the fire will be ascertained at the earliest," he tweeted.

Visuals doing rounds on social media show a section in the check-in area in fierce blaze and eruption of red hue flames. Airport authorities evacuated people safely from the terminal.

Advertisement

Sharing details on Twitter, the Kolkata airport said, “There was a minor fire & smoke on the check in area portal D at 2112 pm. and fully extinguished by 2140 pm. All passengers are evacuated safely and check in process suspended due to presence of smoke in the check in area. Check in and operation will resume by 1015 pm."