Massive Fire in Clothing Market in Bengal's Howrah District

A massive fire broke out at Mangala Haat in West Bengal’s Howrah district in the early hours of Friday, police said. No casualty has been reported so far, a senior officer said. Many wholesale and retail cloth shops in the market, where textiles are traded, were burnt to ashes.
It is not yet known how the fire started. At least 12 fire engines reached the spot, the police officer said. The work of extinguishing the blaze is still going on, he said. The amount of damage is expected to be several lakhs of rupees.
first published: July 21, 2023, 09:14 IST
last updated: July 21, 2023, 09:14 IST