Driven by XBB.1.16, India Sees Massive Jump of 10,158 New Covid Cases; Count May Rise for Next 10-12 Days

India has registered a single-day rise of 10,158 new coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 44,998, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

A total of 92.34 crore tests have been conducted so far, of which 2,29,958 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the data stated. The count of active cases now comprises 0.10% per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71%.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,10,127, while 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

News agency PTI had a day ago quoted official sources as saying that the coronavirus cases may keep rising for the next 10-12 days after which they will subside, as India is moving towards “endemic stage".

The sources said even though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low. The current rise in Covid cases is being driven by XBB.1.16, which is a sub variant of Omicron, they added.

While Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape.

The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6 per cent in February this year to 35.8 per cent in March. However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported, official sources said.

Amid the scare, Serum Institute of India (SII) has restarted manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield. CEO Adar Poonawalla said the company already has six million booster doses of Covovax vaccine available and adults must take the booster shot.

Reacting to reports of Covid-19 vaccines shortage, he said manufacturers are ready but there has been no demand. “Just as a precaution, at risk we have done it so that people have a Covishield as a choice if they want it," Poonawalla was quoted by PTI.

