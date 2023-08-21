Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitVikram LanderISROSunny Deol
'Mat Maro...': Snake Appears During Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's Press Briefing, Creates Panic | WATCH

In a video of the incident, everyone gets jittered as the snake enters the scene, except chief minister Baghel who doesn't seem to mind its presence at all

August 21, 2023

Screengrab of the video that shows Chhattisgarh CM's press briefing interrupted by the snake. (Twitter/ANI)

While addressing reporters, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s conversation was interrupted as a striped snake crawled past him and the people present at the scene.

In a purported video of the incident, everyone gets jittered as the snake enters the scene, except chief minister Baghel who doesn’t seem to mind its presence at all.

    • Baghel is heard saying “Mat maro, mat maro (don’t hurt it)…. Pirpiti hein." He then tells people to not worry as it is just a snake.

    People around Baghel, including his bodyguard gets scared as the CM intervenes and maintains his calm.

