Matrimonial Cases Must Be Tried on War-footing, Says Karnataka HC

The High Court of Karnataka has said that "matrimonial cases should be tried and disposed of on a war-footing," considering that human life is short and the parties have to rebuild their lives after the case.

The court was hearing a petition by a man who had filed a matrimonial case in 2016 seeking dissolution/ nullity of his marriage.

The petitioner’s advocate argued that the right to speedy justice was recognised by the Supreme Court as a Constitutional guarantee under Article 21 and therefore a direction should be issued for the speedy disposal of the case.

Justice Krishna S Dixit in his recent judgment said the court was in agreement with the proposition and speedy disposal of matrimonial cases was necessary "at least as a concession to the shortness of human life." Quoting historian Thomas Carlyle, the HC said, "Life is too short to be little."