Home » India » Max Temp in Delhi to Be Around 31°C, to Rise Further Through the Week: IMD

Max Temp in Delhi to Be Around 31°C, to Rise Further Through the Week: IMD

The average maximum temperature in Delhi for the month of February this year was pegged at 27.7 degrees Celsius, the third highest in the last 63 years.

Advertisement

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 10:27 IST

New Delhi, India

The meteorological office said there is an enhanced probability of heat waves between March and May. (File Photo: Reuters)
The meteorological office said there is an enhanced probability of heat waves between March and May. (File Photo: Reuters)

Delhi logged a minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is predicted to rise to 34 degrees Celsius by the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The average maximum temperature in Delhi for the month of February this year was pegged at 27.7 degrees Celsius, the third highest in the last 63 years.

Delhi on February 20 had recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The country overall logged its warmest February since the IMD started maintaining records in 1901, with maximum temperatures touching 29.54 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological office said there is an enhanced probability of heat waves between March and May.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 08, 2023, 10:27 IST
last updated: March 08, 2023, 10:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

Anupam Kher, Boney Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Javed Akhtar, Tanvi Azmi Pay Last Respects To Satish Kaushik, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt Turns Heads As Cover Star Of Leading Magazine, Check Out The Diva's Uber Glam Pictures