Trends :PM Modi US VisitChennai RainCyclone Biparjoy Ludhiana NewsHardeep Nijjar
Home » India » Maximum Temperature in Delhi at 39.2 Degrees Celsius, Met Office Predicts Thunderstorm on Sunday

Maximum Temperature in Delhi at 39.2 Degrees Celsius, Met Office Predicts Thunderstorm on Sunday

The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 27.6 degrees Clesius — normal for the season

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 21:10 IST

New Delhi, India

For Sunday, the weather office has predicted a thunderstorm with rain (Image: PTI)
For Sunday, the weather office has predicted a thunderstorm with rain (Image: PTI)

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, the India Meteorological Department said.

For Sunday, the weather office has predicted a thunderstorm with rain.

The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 27.6 degrees Clesius — normal for the season.

On Friday, Delhi received a fresh spell of rain under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy and a western disturbance active over the northwest Himalayan region.

It recorded 7 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Saturday.

Advertisement

The humidity oscillated between 51 per cent and 71 per cent.

top videos
  • Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Dance Up A Storm, Let Loose At Karan Deol-Drisha's Wedding Reception
  • Prabhas, Kriti's 'Adipurush' Dialogues To Be Revised Following Brutal Backlash | Good Or Bad Move?
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Priyanka, Kiara Shower Love On Dads | Thalapathy To Quit Films Soon? | Alia On Short Screen Time
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

    • At 6 pm, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the ‘moderate’ category with a reading of 121pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 17, 2023, 21:10 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 21:10 IST
    Read More