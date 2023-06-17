Maximum Temperature in Delhi at 39.2 Degrees Celsius, Met Office Predicts Thunderstorm on Sunday

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, the India Meteorological Department said.

For Sunday, the weather office has predicted a thunderstorm with rain.

The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 27.6 degrees Clesius — normal for the season.

On Friday, Delhi received a fresh spell of rain under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy and a western disturbance active over the northwest Himalayan region.

It recorded 7 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Saturday.

The humidity oscillated between 51 per cent and 71 per cent.