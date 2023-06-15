Trends :Manipur ViolenceJunagadh ViolenceBurqa RowCyclone BiparjoyReligious Conversion
Home » India » MBBS Student Hangs Self Over 'Breakup' in UP's Modinagar; Suicide Note Found

MBBS Student Hangs Self Over 'Breakup' in UP's Modinagar; Suicide Note Found

She lived in a rented accommodation in Surya Enclave colony of Modinagar town with her friends, police said

Advertisement

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 23:56 IST

Ghazipur, India

According to a suicide note found in her room, the woman killed herself because of breakup with her lover. (Representational image/PTI)
According to a suicide note found in her room, the woman killed herself because of breakup with her lover. (Representational image/PTI)

A 24-year-old female medical student allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room on Thursday, police said.

Divya Jyoti was a third year MBBS student and hailed from Kannauj district, they said.

She lived in a rented accommodation in Surya Enclave colony of Modinagar town with her friends, police said.

"When her hostel mates went to Jyoti's room in the afternoon they found it closed. They knocked on the door several times but she did not respond. They called on her mobile phone but the call went unanswered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravi Kumar said.

"Her friends immediately informed Manoj Kumar, the landlord, who broke open the rear door of the room and entered inside. They found Jyoti was hanging from the ceiling fan," the officer said.

Advertisement

According to a suicide note found in her room, the woman killed herself because of breakup with her lover.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • Police have sent the body for a post mortem and are probing the matter, said the DCP.

    If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

    first published: June 15, 2023, 23:56 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 23:56 IST
    Read More