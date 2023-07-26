MEA Committee Urges Govt to Proactively Expose Pakistan’s Role in Fostering Terrorism

The Parliamentary Committee on the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged the Centre to continue to engage with global bodies to sensitise them to the role played by Pakistan in fostering terrorism. The committee made this recommendation in its twenty-second report on India’s Neighbourhood First Policy, which also requested for setting up of a common platform for countering terrorism under the Neighbourhood First Policy.

Under this policy, Government focuses on developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations with all its neighbours, based on a consultative and non-reciprocal approach.

“In view of the belligerent attitude of Pakistan, the Committee desire that the Government should continue to proactively engage with the regional and multilateral bodies/organizations extensively so as to sensitize them of the role played by Pakistan in fostering terrorism and win their support in the fight against terrorism on its soil," the Committee says.

Advertisement

“Efforts may also be made to establish a common platform for countering terrorism under the Neighbourhood First Policy," the report adds. It also recommends the government consider the establishment of economic ties with Pakistan if they come forward and work towards broader people-to-people contacts in view of the cultural commonalities.

In the report presented to the 17th Lok Sabha, the Committee notes that the dividends of the Neighbourhood First Policy have translated into strong support for India in various multilateral fora such as the UN, NAM, Commonwealth, SAARC and BIMSTEC. “India works in close cooperation with its neighbouring partners in these groupings towards ensuring the security and growth for all in the region," the report says.

Since 2014, India has been successful in securing the release and repatriation of more than 2,700 Indian prisoners including 40 Indian fishermen and 5 Indian civilian prisoners.

“The Committee are aware that many more Indian nationals including fishermen have been languishing in Pakistani prisons for a long time and desire that the Ministry should step up its diplomatic efforts to secure their early release and repatriation to India," the report says.

Advertisement

As per MEA’s annual report, India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan. India’s consistent position is that issues, if any, between India and Pakistan should be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence.

India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to bring perpetrators of Mumbai terror attacks to justice expeditiously. However, there has been no progress in the ongoing trial of Mumbai terror attacks case in Pakistan even after all the evidence has been shared with Pakistan side.

Advertisement

The ministry says that the onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive environment. It adds that Pakistan continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism against India, restrict normal trade, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges.