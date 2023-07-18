Trends :Raigad LandslideManipur Viral VideoAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » Medical Colleges Will Now Handhold 10 Ayushman Bharat-Run Centres for Every 2 Years

Medical Colleges Will Now Handhold 10 Ayushman Bharat-Run Centres for Every 2 Years

Medical colleges will be provided with travel, communication and contingency support under National Health Mission. The proposal estimated that the total financial implication on 648 medical colleges will be Rs 13.99 crore, with an annual budget of Rs 2.16 lakh

Advertisement

Reported By: Himani Chandna

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 16:33 IST

New Delhi, India

The central government has opened more than 1.60 lakh Health and Wellness Centres to deliver comprehensive primary healthcare, which is free of cost for patients. (AP Representational Photo)
The central government has opened more than 1.60 lakh Health and Wellness Centres to deliver comprehensive primary healthcare, which is free of cost for patients. (AP Representational Photo)

The central government has allowed each medical college to handhold 10 Ayushman Bharat-run health and wellness centres.

With the objective of assuring quality comprehensive primary healthcare services at these wellness centres, the proposal has been cleared by the Mission Steering Group (MSG).

MSG is the highest policy-making and steering institution constituted under the National Health Mission (NHM), which is chaired by top officials including health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, housing minister Hardeep Singh Puri, member of Niti Aayog VK Paul among others.

The proposal was presented to MSG regarding the effective handholding of AB-HWCs in a meeting in January.

Advertisement

The proposal, according to the minutes of the meeting seen by News18, each medical college can adopt 10 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) for the first two years and then, 10 different AB-HWCs for every two years subsequently.

“Medical College will be provided travel/communication and contingency support under NHM for providing the technical support," the document said.

The proposal, which was later approved by MSG said each medical college in its “department of community medicine" would have an AB-HWC “programme coordinator" who will preferably be an additional or associate or assistant professor.

top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Rhea Chakraborty Gets Relief In Sushant Singh Rajput Related Drugs Case: A Look At Her Trial(s)
  • Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis; Know Everything About The Condition
  • Kartik Aaryan Bulks Up For His Next 'Chandu Champion'; Know How You Too Can Do It

    • The proposal estimated that the total financial implication on 648 medical colleges will be Rs 13.99 crore, with an annual budget of Rs 2.16 lakh.

    The central government has opened more than 1.60 lakh HWCs to deliver comprehensive primary healthcare, which is free of cost for patients. HWC provides a wide range of services including maternal and child healthcare services, care for non-communicable diseases, palliative and rehabilitative care, oral, eye and ENT care along with mental health and first-level care for emergencies and trauma. It also provides free essential drugs and diagnostic services.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Himani ChandnaHimani Chandna writes on healthcare and pharmaceuticals, policy, R&amp;D and cor...Read More

    first published: July 18, 2023, 16:22 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 16:33 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App