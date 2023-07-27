Medical Marvel: AIIMS Delhi Successfully Separates Conjoined Twins Riddhi and Siddhi, Celebrates First Birthday

AIIMS Delhi’s medical team has achieved a remarkable feat by successfully separating conjoined twins Riddhi and Siddhi, who were joined from the chest and upper part of the belly.

The twins were diagnosed with the condition of thoraco-omphalopagus conjoined twins during the fourth month of their mother, Deepika Gupta’s pregnancy in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly. Recognizing the complexity of the case and the need for specialized care, they were referred to AIIMS due to the unavailability of advanced medical facilities locally.

On July 7 last year, the twins were born and required intensive care for a period of five months. The milestone in their journey came on June 8 last month when they underwent a nine-hour-long surgery, successfully separating them.

Recently, the twin girls joyfully celebrated their first birthday right there at the hospital, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their individual lives.

“The anomaly was peculiar with fused rib cages, livers, partially common diaphragms and fused pericardium (outer covering of the heart). Both the hearts were very close to each other, almost touching and beating in contact. The pericardium was partially fused," Dr Prabudh Goel, Additional Professor in the Department of Paediatric Surgery, said.

The girls were operated at the age of 11 months when they were old enough to tolerate the trauma of surgery, he said.

The surgery was performed under general anesthesia in the newly-commissioned Mother and Child Block at AIIMS, said Dr Bajpai, adding it went for nearly 9 hours and coupled with pre- and post-surgical anesthesia time, it was 12 and a half hours.

“Steps in the surgery involved separation of the common abdominal and chest walls, division of liver tissue in a way that sufficient tissue remain for each baby, division of fused rib cage. It also involved separation of diaphragm, and of pericardium," Dr Bajpai said.

Surgical repair was completed for each twin separately, Dr Goel added.

Prosthetic tissues and grafts were kept available for possible use, however, these were not required since the kids had enough of native tissues to complete the repair successfully, he stated.

The children are still admitted but are now doing well, much to the relief of their parents Deepika and Ankur Gupta. Their happiness knew no bounds as they thanked the doctors profusely for saving the kids.

“We were very much worried when the surgery was being done. But thanks to god and the doctors, our girls were given a new lease of life," said Deepika. The Paediatric Surgery department has successfully separated three pairs of conjoined twins over the last three years with the case of Riddhi and Siddhi being the latest.