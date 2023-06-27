Trends :Mumbai RainsUniform Civil CodeDelhi RapeEid 2023Weather Change Illness
Home » India » Meerut Commissioner Denies Report Claiming Police Searched 500 Houses For Her Missing Pet: ‘My Dog Wasn’t Stolen’

The search operation continued till Monday evening before the dog was finally found by a person, who came to know about the incident through social media platforms

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 17:36 IST

Meerut, India

The dog was found by a man who brought it to the officer's house. (Representational Image: AFP)
Meerut’s commissioner Selva Kumari J, whose Siberian Husky, went missing on Sunday, denied reports claiming that she directed UP police to launch an investigation to look for her missing pet.

The officer took to Twitter to clarify that her dog was never stolen and police were not involved in finding his pet.

Her clarification came after media reports claimed that the commissioner made the police force search over 500 residences with the help of the dog’s photos and showed them to hundreds of people.

They also checked CCTV installed in the vicinity, the reports claimed.

The reports further claimed that the search operation continued till Monday evening before the dog was finally found by a person, who came to know about the incident through social media platforms.

According to an India Today report, the pet Husky was found by a man while he was roaming at crossroads in Meerut. The man who found the dog saw a post on social media and brought it to the commissioner’s house.

Meerut Commissioner’s Clarification

Meanwhile, Commissioner Selva Kumari J denied reports claiming UP police were involved in the search for his pet dog.

    • In the post, the commissioner said that her dog was never stolen neither police help was sought for it. She said that her dog was found roaming by a neighbouring family.

    first published: June 27, 2023, 17:17 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 17:36 IST
