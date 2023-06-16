Meet Dr Sampath Kumar from Telangana, An Ornithophile Whose Passion Is Saving Birds

Dr Sampath Kumar, living in Warangal in Telangana, has emerged as a saviour for birds in the midst of the scorching heat. According to IMD (India Meteorological Department), people have witnessed the warmest February since 1901, with a maximum temperature of 29.5C (85.1F). With an increase in temperature, birds and animals are also suffering.

Dr Sampath Kumar, who is an ornithophile, is protecting the birds that have the ability to sense floods and other natural calamities beforehand. Dr Sampath told News 18 that he has installed water tanks on the premises of his home and the roof of his house as well to provide water for them. The doctor also regularly spreads some seeds around the premises for the birds. He has set up many boxes around his house as well for storing the water and food of birds.

Dr Sampath added that the chirping of birds soothes and relaxes his mind and also recalled an incident where he had found a weaver bird that had made its nest at the top of his washroom. Sampath said that he got to help the little creature the very next day and brought water, and food items like walnuts, cashews, and pistachios for it.