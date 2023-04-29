Trends :Ludhiana Gas LeakMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea Link
Meet Lt Rekha Singh, Galwan Hero's Widow, Part of First Batch of Five Women Officers in Artillery Regiment

Meet Lt Rekha Singh, Galwan Hero's Widow, Part of First Batch of Five Women Officers in Artillery Regiment

Out of the five women officers, three are posted to units deployed along the borders with China and the other two in "challenging locations" near the frontier with Pakistan

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 13:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Women Cadet Rekha Singh, wife of Galwan Valley clash hero Late Naik Deepak Singh, Vir Chakra (Posthumous) got commissioned into Indian Army after completing her training from OTA Chennai.
Women Cadet Rekha Singh, wife of Galwan Valley clash hero Late Naik Deepak Singh, Vir Chakra (Posthumous) got commissioned into Indian Army after completing her training from OTA Chennai. (Image/ ANI)

Rekha Singh, wife of Galwan Valley clash hero late Naik Deepak Singh, is among the first batch of five women officers to be inducted into the artillery regiment of the Indian Army. Lt Singh got commissioned into Army after successfully completing their training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai on Saturday.

Her late husband, Naik Deepak, Vir Chakra (Posthumous), made the supreme sacrifice during the Galwan Valley clash.

Lt Singh said she decided to join Army after her husband passed away.

“Today my training has been completed and I have become a lieutenant. I am feeling very proud and I would like to advise all the women candidates out there to believe in themselves and do whatever they want to do without thinking about what others will say," she told news agency ANI.

Other women officers who joined the Regiment of Artillery are Lt Mehak Saini, Lt Sakshi Dubey, Lt Aditi Yadav and Lt Pious Mudgil, according to Military sources.

Out of the five women officers, three are posted to units deployed along the borders with China and the other two in “challenging locations" near the frontier with Pakistan, the sources said.

The commissioning of women officers into the Regiment of Artillery is a testament to the ongoing transformation in the Indian Army, a source said.

In January, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande announced the decision of commissioning women officers into artillery units.

The proposal was later approved by the government.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

Sanstuti Nath

April 29, 2023
last updated: April 29, 2023, 13:03 IST
