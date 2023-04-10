Home » India » Meet Nashik's Bhagirath Bhagat, The Village Pioneer In Beekeeping

Meet Nashik's Bhagirath Bhagat, The Village Pioneer In Beekeeping

Because of geographical issues, many farmers migrate to other cities for jobs but Bhagirath Bhagat's step has compelled farmers to return to their land.

In India, beekeeping is a low-investment skill industry that has the potential to offer direct employment. It is one of the significant sustainable and environmentally friendly industries. Beekeeping involves the integration of forestry, social forestry, and agricultural supporting activity since it provides nutritional, economic, and ecological balance. It further employs unemployed youth, and farmers and can be a supplementary business for Indian agricultural societies. The tradition of Beekeeping is not new in India. This skill industry has made our country stand among one of the major honey exporting countries. More and more farmers across the country are opting for Beekeeping as supplementary work apart from agriculture.

News18 Marathi has brought one such pioneer from Nashik, Bhagirath Bhagat. He introduced Beekeeping in his village and since then has been earning profits. He informed Team News18 that his agricultural produce could not benefit him much hence he searched for more opportunities that required land. This way he got to know about Beekeeping and went to Mahabaleshwar for formal training. He lives in Igatpuri taluka, Nashik, and here no one knows about Beekeeping. His first step has given employment to many farmers in his village. Apart from it, he is sharing his experience and expertise with his fellow farmers to gain profits.

Bhagirath Bhagat imparts free Beekeeping education to farmers living in his village. So far he has imparted this knowledge to more than 200 farmers from across the villages. Bhagirath Bhagat informed News18 that, Igatpuri taluka is a dry tribal land hence farming is possible only during monsoon. Because of these geographical issues, many farmers migrate to other cities for jobs but Bhagirath Bhagat step has given a call to migrated farmers to return their land.

