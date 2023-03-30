Meet Pintu Das, South Eastern Railway's Ticket Checker Who Collected Over Rs 1 Crore In Fine

The Railways make millions of rupees of revenue through fines collected by ticket checkers. One such ticket checker is Pintu Das of the Howrah Kharagpur Branch of South Eastern Railway, who has set up a precedent by collecting over Rs 1 crore as ‘fine’ during the current financial year.

According to an official statement by South Eastern Railway, Pintu Das, whose workplace is Santaragachi Station of Howrah Kharagpur Branch, collected a total of Rs 1,00,53,400 as penalties till March 26, 2023.

As per railways, this is one of the highest amounts of money collected by a ticket checker as a fine from the southeast branch of the Railway.

Pintu Das said that he checks the tickets of passengers in long distances, as well as local trains between Howrah to Kharagpur, Kharagpur to Baleshwar, Howrah to Digha, and Shalimar to Tata sections.

He said that many people are behind his achievement, but called Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Rajesh Kumar as his ‘main inspiration’.

“I got support from all the in-charges and staff. I have reached this success or goal by getting everyone’s support. Through this, I was able to move my division forward. Want to take the railway further in the future," he said.

The Southern Central Railway shared has shared the names of nine of its ticket-checking staff who have collected over Rs 1 crore each from the offenders in the current financial year and entered the “One Crore Club".

The staff fined a total of 1.16 lakh commuters who were found to be travelling without tickets or were irregular travellers or had un-booked luggage. The total combined fine collection stood at Rs 9.62 crore.

“This is the first time in the history of South Central Railway that any individual ticket-checking staff has crossed Rs. 1.0 crore in earnings," the Southern Central Railway said in a statement.

Of the nine ticket-checking staff, seven are from the Secunderabad Division and one each from the Vijayawada and Guntakal Divisions. Chief Ticket Inspector T Natarajan of the Secunderabad Division emerged as the highest earner by collecting Rs 1.16 crore by fining 12,689 passengers.

