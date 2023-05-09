Meet Shreya, the Second Transgender Student to Clear Class 12 After 6 years in Tamil Nadu

A state-run school in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district, with an outstanding overall pass percentage of 94% in the Class 12 board exam, has another reason to celebrate the board exam results. The reason is G Shreya, a meritorious transgender student who passed the exams with flying colours

Teachers and management of Krishnaveni Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Namakkal’s Pallipalayam congratulated Shreya, who managed to score 337 out of 600 in the Commerce stream.

Shreya, 21, is the only transgender student who sat for the Class 12 board exam this year.

Speaking to News18, Shreya expressed her desire for the transgender community to excel in the field of education.

‘I am proud to have qualified intermediate studies. This would not have been possible without the guidance of my headmistress, parents and friends. I hope that my performance boosts the transgender community’s pride,’ Shreya said.

“All transgender people should study and try to get an education," she added.

Shreya’s headmistress, on the other hand, said she would have scored even better grades if it weren’t for her health.

‘If Shreya hadn’t fallen ill before the exam, she would have secured more than 400 marks. We feel proud that she was able to achieve decent grades despite the illness. Her success has brought pride to our school and district,’ she added.

“Further, she stated that Shreya attended boys’ school up till Class 10, and before enrolling in their school in Class 11, she underwent surgery for transition. The fact that everyone at the school, including other students, treated her just like any other girl allowed Shreya to concentrate on her schoolwork, Saraswathi continued," the headmistress added.

Shreya, whose mother is a daily-wage worker, also urged the state government to provide her with financial aid so that she would fulfil her ambitions. Her goal is to become a marine engineer.

“When I was in sixth grade, I realized the feminity in me. The idea of being accepted if I attended school affected me the most. After completing my tenth grade, it took me 4 years to get back to my mother. Later, when I went to school in a uniform and with double braids like the other girls, the feeling hit me so differently," Shreya told about her journey.

“My father left us seven years ago and my mother is the sole breadwinner, who does a weaver job, working around 15 hours a day to meet our expenses. My physical health suffered as the exams for Class 12 drew near. Though it was a harder phase, without the support of my mother and school management, this wouldn’t be possible,’ Shreya added.

The first transgender woman to pass class 12 exams was Tharika Banu in 2017.

Meanwhile, according to the state prison administration of Tamil Nadu, about 77 out of the 88 prisoners who took the Class 12 exams passed.

At least 88 prisoners, including five women, from several state-wide special prisons for women and central prisons have taken the Class 12 exams in the academic year 2022-23. It is noteworthy that a total of 86.52 per cent of students have passed the board exam.

