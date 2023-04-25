Mega PTMs in MCD, Delhi Govt Schools on April 30, Says Delhi Education Minister Atishi

The Directorate of Education will organise a mega parent-teacher meeting at MCD and Delhi government schools on April 30, Minister Atishi said on Monday, noting that guardians are an important cog in providing a conducive learning environment.

This will be the first time that Delhi government schools, under the ambit of the Directorate of Education, and those run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold mega parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) together.

Addressing a press conference here, Education Minister Atishi urged all the parents to take part in the mega PTM and provide suggestions for their children’s education and the improvement of schools.

Advertisement

“Education has always been the priority of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. In the past few years, the government raised the budget for education, improved school infrastructure and focused exclusively on providing a conducive learning environment to children in government schools," Atishi said.

“…we also worked to connect the parents, who are important stakeholders in the education system, with the schools. Due to this, very positive changes were seen not only in the education system but also in the children’s learning levels.

“Now we are going to start this process of change in MCD schools as well through the mega PTMs," she added.

Atishi also appealed to the parents to join the mega PTMs in their children’s schools and said it would be held on a Sunday to enable both a student’s mother and father to participate.

“From day one itself, the Kejriwal government has believed that if we want to provide quality education to all children, we will have to make the parents participate in the process," she said.

Advertisement

“Before the Kejriwal government came to power, it was thought that PTMs happen only in private schools and (are) for those parents who are educated. But ever since PTMs started in Delhi government schools, parents have been part of this education process. This has also paved the way for positive development among children and their learning abilities," Atishi said.

Oberoi said the mega PTM would prove to be a revolutionary step.

Advertisement

“The increased participation of parents in schools will bring a big change in MCD schools. Through the mega PTM, our teachers will be able to share with the parents how they can create a conducive environment for their children to study at home," Oberoi said.

“The parents can also give their suggestions on school improvement," she added.

Oberoi also appealed to all the parents to take part in the mega PTM and help MCD schools build a bright future for their children.

Read all the Latest India News here