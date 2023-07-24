Mob Attacks Meghalaya CM Sangma's Office; 5 Injured, Sec 144 Imposed in Tura

At least five security personnel were injured in a mob clash after hundreds of people attacked Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s office in Tura on Monday.

Calling it something “never experienced before," Sangma said that the protestors, were people not seen by anyone before and alleged that some of them were in an intoxicated state. He also assured necessary legal actions against them.

After hours of being stuck inside his office, Sangma has now reached his residence, unharmed. The chief minister remained in his compound for a long time as protestors had blocked the roads, posing a security threat.

At least 12 to 18 people have been detained till now, Vivekanand Singh Rathore, SP, West Garo Hills phono told CNN-News18, adding that the situation is under control now.

What had happened?

As the chief minister was holding a key meeting with the protesting civil bodies including the ACHIK, GHSMC among others, they started hearing voices of people shouting outside.

Amid this, a crowd, in huge numbers gathered outside the compound and started their agitation.

Soon, the mob also pelted stones and hit the windows of the office. One video showed, the mob violently throwing chairs and other pieces of furniture on the gate of the office.

In retaliation, the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the collected crowd. At least, five security personnel have sustained injuries till now in the fight.

Section 144 imposed in Tura

Section 144 and a night curfew has been imposed in Tura as the situation continues to remain tense.

Visuals showed CM Sangma overseeing the injured officers as they lay on the ground inside his office premises.

The situation has been brought under control, but remains “very tense," the chief minister’s office said in a comment.

Rs 50,000 allowance to injured security personnel

CM Sangma said that five security personnel were seriously injured, while others were minorly effected. He also said that Rs 50,000 allowance will be given to those injured, and all there medical expensive will be borne by the government.

Sangma said that the situation was so tense, that all the leaders of the NGOs he was holding a meeting with continues to remain inside amid security concerns.

How has CM Sangma reacted?

“We heard some agitation outside, and I sent the NGO leaders outside to peacefully talk to them but no one recognized these people, and some of them even seem intoxicated," Sangma said.

He highlighted that the government has proper video recordings of the mobsters and necessary action will be taken by law based on all this.

“It is sad that while we were trying to make peace, this unexpected incident took place," he said.

Sangma also said that the violence began from the mob’s side as they started pelting stone, adding that this was done “without any instigation of the police."

Civil bodies said they’ve never seen protestors before

The civil bodies, which were meeting with the CM, said they had nothing to do with this, and that the mob were not their people.

Sangma had invited all organisations that were on a hunger strike for a detailed discussion on winter capital and job reservation in presence of other cabinet ministers and stakeholders. The discussion went on for over three hours in his office.

In the meeting, Sangma appealed to the protesting organisation to call off their strike and come forward for discussion.