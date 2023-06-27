Trends :Mumbai RainsUniform Civil CodeDelhi RapeEid 2023Weather Change Illness
Meghalaya: Garos Living Outside State Won't Be Eligible For Jobs As Govt Amends Memorandum

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, minister and government spokesperson Ampareen Lyngdoh informed that the earlier modification in the Office Memorandum had allowed Garos from outside the state to fill the vacancies that put job seekers in the state at a disadvantage

Reported By: Purbasha Bhattacharjee

News18 India

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 21:42 IST

Meghalaya, India

Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday modified the Office Memorandum (OM) issued in 1974. (News18)

Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday amended the Office Memorandum (OM), which was first issued in 1974, with regards to the reservation roster job vacancies for aspirants belonging to the Garo category.

With this amendment, job seekers belonging to the Garo community who live outside Meghalaya will not be eligible for government jobs.

    • “So we have deleted the OM which allowed Garos living outside the state of Meghalaya to be eligible for applying for jobs in the state of Meghalaya," she added.

    Further clarifying that the cabinet amended the modified version of OM, Lyngdoh said, “The OM dated 1974, will be set aside as it is being observed that most of the vacancies reserved for Garo categories have already been or are being filled by qualified candidates from the other state."

    first published: June 27, 2023, 21:39 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 21:42 IST
