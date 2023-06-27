Meghalaya: Garos Living Outside State Won't Be Eligible For Jobs As Govt Amends Memorandum

Meghalaya Cabinet on Tuesday amended the Office Memorandum (OM), which was first issued in 1974, with regards to the reservation roster job vacancies for aspirants belonging to the Garo category.

With this amendment, job seekers belonging to the Garo community who live outside Meghalaya will not be eligible for government jobs.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, minister and government spokesperson Ampareen Lyngdoh informed that the earlier modification in the Office Memorandum had allowed Garos from outside the state to fill the vacancies that put job seekers in the state at a disadvantage.