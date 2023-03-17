The railway ministry on Friday said electric trains will now be able to operate in Meghalaya as two lines have been commissioned for electrification. The Northeast Frontier Railway achieved this milestone by commissioning Dudhnai-Mendipathar (22.82 track km) single line section and Abhayapuri-Pancharatna (34.59 track km) double line section on March 15.

“After commissioning of electric traction, trains hauled by electric locomotive will now be able to operate directly from Mendipathar in Meghalaya, which will increase the average speed," read a statement from the ministry of railways.

Now, more passenger and freight trains will be able to operate with full sectional speeds, while punctuality will also increase in this section. Parcel and freight trains hauled by electric locomotives from other states will be able to reach Meghalaya directly.

Electrification will significantly improve train mobility in northeast India. This will also help in reducing pollution with the shift from fossil fuel to electricity and the railway system’s efficiency in the region will improve. This will facilitate seamless traffic and save time of trains moving to and from northeastern states apart from savings in precious foreign exchange.

“The Indian Railways is progressing at full throttle to become net zero carbon emitter by 2030," the ministry said.

The Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE) has carried out the works in these sections. Mendipathar is the only railway station in Meghalaya, which has been in operation since 2014 after being inaugurated by the prime minister.

The Indian Railways has 18 zones, of which seven have been electrified. In June 2021, West Central Railway became the first zone to achieve 100 percent electrification.

Central and North Eastern zones have recently joined the club. Other zones that were electrified are: East Coast Railway, North Central Railway, Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway.

