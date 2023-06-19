Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Moves Court Again After Getting Conditional Passport Valid For UAE Visit Only

After being issued a ‘conditional passport,’ which is valid for visits to UAE only, Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, has moved to Jammu and Kashmir high court challenging the move by the authorities.

The court has now issued a fresh notice to the authorities, directing them to file their response within two weeks. The matter was heard on Friday by Justice Sanjay Dhar.

A copy of the plea accessed by News18 showed that Iltija is also aggrieved about a report classified as “Top Secret" under the provisions of The Official Secrets Act. CNN News18 had reported that a document sent by Special DG Police to Regional Passport Officer, Srinagar, stated that a passport cannot be issued in her favour, citing a letter that was duly classified as “Top Secret" under the provision of the Official Secret Act.

“That the decision to restrict the period of duration of the passport to two years only with an endorsement/order that the passport is valid for the United Arab Emirates only is an arbitrary restriction on the right of the petitioner to travel. The decision suffers from the vice of unreasonableness," it read.

The Regional Passport office had issued a two-year passport to her with restricted travel to the UAE only after Iltija had moved to court earlier.

Earlier, Iltija told News18 that she thinks the authorities misled the court to believe she was issued a passport before the hearing.

“They know the court will give them knuckles so to avoid that they issued a conditional passport which is valid for two years and only to the UAE," she had said.

Senior Advocate Jahangir Iqbal, who is representing Iltija, argued that “the impugned decision as such does not infuse reasonableness and is wholly arbitrary and thereto in law is not sustainable and is required to be declared as ultra vires the fundamental rights as guaranteed to the petitioner under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and the respondents are required to be directed to issue a passport without any endorsement and to be valid for a period of ten years."