Mehrauli Murder: Shraddha Walkar's Father Demands Fast-track Trial, Threatens to Go on Hunger Strike

Vikas Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walkar who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala last year, on Saturday demanded that the case be fast-tracked so that he can perform her last rites.

Speaking to reporters after a court here adjourned its order on framing of charges against Poonawala till May 9, Vikas said he would go on a hunger strike if the case is not fast-tracked within a month.

The court also adjourned till May 9 the hearing on an application by Vikas urging the judge that his daughter’s remains be handed over to the family for the last rites as required by tradition and culture.

“I do not think the case is going to conclude soon. We are seeking fast-tracking of proceedings in the case. I have not been able to perform my daughter’s last rites yet. In May, it will be a year since she died," Vikas said.

He said his main priority was to perform the last rites of his daughter and that justice is done.

“I’ll go on a hunger strike if the case is not fast-tracked within a month… I want him (Poonawala) to be hanged as soon as possible," he added.

Vikas said he will file a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking fast-tracking of the proceedings.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Pahuja adjourned the order on framing of charges against Poonawala on Saturday, noting that the judge concerned was on leave.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar had on April 15 reserved the order for Saturday after hearing arguments of prosecution lawyers as well as the accused on framing of charges.

Shraddha was allegedly strangled by Poonawala on May 18 last year. He sawed her body into pieces and kept them in a fridge for almost three weeks at his house in south Delhi’s Mehrauli before scattering them at different places in the capital.

Poonawala has been booked by Delhi Police under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police filed a 6,629-page charge sheet in the case on January 24.

