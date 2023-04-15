Mehul Choksi Can't be Deported Without Court Order, Fugitive Wins Case in Antigua & Barbuda HC

After fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi moved a civil lawsuit claiming he was subjected to “inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment", the Antigua and Barbuda High Court ruled in his favour and said he cannot be removed from the country without the court’s order. Choksi is wanted in a Rs 13000 crore fraud and had argued that there is an obligation on the part of the defendants, the Attorney General of Antigua and the Chief of Police to carry out a thorough inquiry.

According to Dominica-based Nature Isle News, Choksi had sought relief in his civil lawsuit which included a declaration suggesting he is entitled to a prompt and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his “forcible removal from Antigua and Barbuda" on or about May 23, 2021.

In any case, Choksi can only be removed from the country with a High Court ruling following an inter-party hearing and subject to him, exhausting all available legal remedies, including appeals, an ANI report said on Saturday.

“Further or in the alternative, a Declaration that the first Defendant is to establish an independent, judicial inquiry as to the circumstances of Mehul’s forcible abduction and removal from the jurisdiction of Antigua and Barbuda and-on or around May 23, 2021," the news report quoted the HC ruling.

Notably, the defendants argued that there is no valid complaint that exposes a cause of action for any failure to carry out an “effective" and “rapid" investigation within the scope of the jurisdiction under section 7 of the Constitution.

The defendant also claimed that the claim was frivolous, vexatious, and an abuse of the court’s process, Nature Isle News reported. Collusion, forced abduction, removal from Antigua and Barbuda, assault, and battery are among the incidents detailed in Choksi’s civil lawsuit.

