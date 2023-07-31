Trends :Jaipur-Mumbai Train FiringParliament Monsoon SessionWeather TodayManipur Viral Video CaseArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » Mentally Unwell Woman Strangles Teen Son to Death in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Mentally Unwell Woman Strangles Teen Son to Death in Rajasthan's Udaipur

The police said that the woman could not give any satisfactory response as to why she killed her son

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 08:06 IST

Jaipur, India

The police immediately reached the spot and detained the woman. (Representative Image: ANI)
A mentally unwell woman allegedly strangled her minor son to death in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred in Amba Mata police station area in the morning, they said.

    • Accused Manisha (37) strangled her son Puranjay (14) when he was sleeping. Shortly after this, she called the police control room informing that she had murdered her son, police said. The police rushed to the spot and detained the woman. Her husband, a businessman, had gone for a morning walk when the incident occurred, they said.

    The family said that Manisha had been mentally disturbed for some time and her treatment was going on. The woman could not give any satisfactory answer as to why she murdered her son, police said. The matter is being investigated further.

    first published: July 31, 2023, 08:06 IST
    last updated: July 31, 2023, 08:06 IST
