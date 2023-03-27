MHA Seeks Data on Leaves Taken by Jawans Last Year to Ensure They Get 100 Days With Family

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought details of leaves availed by jawans during 2022 to provide them the facility of living with their families for 100 days in a year.

According to an official communication, the MHA has said it is in the process of creating a software to digitise the deployment of jawans in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) so that they can facilitate each one to stay with their families for 100 days in a year.

The ministry has also asked forces to give details of the leave availed by jawans in three different formats. According to the MHA, they want the details divided in three parts — One is for those who have availed leaves for 75 days and above, second is those who got 60-74 days as leave and the last category is for jawans who got only 45-49 days with their family last year.

Sources said the reason behind collecting leave data is to streamline the deployment which will help forces make jawans stay with their families. All jawans will get leaves and deployment in areas where they can keep families. Paramilitary officials said earlier, the proposal was to give leaves but now it has changed to living with family. Officials claimed that few locations have no safe accomodation and some areas don’t allow family.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee has already raised various issues with delays in the implementation of the project.

Sources said maximum jawans will come under the category of those availing 75+ leaves. They also said all forces have given the data to the ministry.

Interestingly, the government, instead of giving 100 days as leaves to all jawans, is now trying to make them live with their families for the same duration.

The parliamentary committee last year said that at present, 75 days of leaves are provided to the personnel who are posted in the field and there is a proposal to increase that to 100 days. In view of that, the ministry must speed up the rollout of the proposal at the earliest.

The parliamentary committee also told MHA to inform them about the steps taken regarding the same.

This is an ambitious project proposed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ease the lives of almost 10 lakh jawans involved in hectic, tough duties in inclement weather.

The CAPFs have high attrition rate and suicides due to work pressure are also a major concern. A draft report by the home ministry-appointed task force has pointed to humiliation, harassment and leave-related issues to be the main trigger points for suicides and fratricides in CAPF and Assam Rifles.

The draft report also said tough service conditions, criticism, humiliation at workplace, and access to weapons are among key reasons for deaths.

